Fulton Block Builder selected as a CenterState CEO 2022 Economic Champion

FULTON - The Fulton Block Builder (FBB) program was recently selected as an “Economic Champion” by CenterState CEO. Economic Champions are CNY businesses and organizations that have added employees, started a new business, expanded operations, made capital expenditures, or received state or national recognition for company accomplishments or other significant milestones and achievements.
“FBB is proud of our National Awards, but most importantly proud of the positive changes we have brought to the Fulton community,” said Linda Eagan FBB Director. “In 2022 alone there was a half million-dollar investment and more than $3 million since our start in 2017.”
As Robert Simpson, president of CenterState CEO said these investments are the result of the community taking a chance, year after year. Those commitments have positioned the region to be the kind of place that can attract one of the largest economic development projects in the nation, Micron.
CenterState CEO hosted its annual Economic Champions Celebration, presented by Fust Charles Chambers LLP, at the Oncenter, recognizing the collective contributions of 421 companies and organizations to the growth and vibrancy of the Central New York economy.
Together, these nominees were recognized for their aggregate hiring of more than 5,000 employees, over 5.8 million square-feet of expansions, and over $1 billion in capital investments. In a sign of positive economic momentum, 121 businesses were recognized for opening new storefronts, offices and facilities; 76 were highlighted for celebrating a milestone anniversary; 102 were recognized for receiving significant awards and achievements and 52 organizations and firms were noted for companies advancing diversity, equity and inclusion in their workplaces and community.
“As a leader in the Fulton community, Fulton Block Builders is proud to have inspired neighborhoods to invest in the revitalization of our city and to have our work recognized as an Economic Champion,” concluded Eagan.
