Fulton Block Builder selected as a CenterState CEO 2022 Economic Champion

Fulton Block Builders (FBB) are recognized as an CenterState CEO Economic Champion. Pictured from left are: FBB volunteers David Phares, Tonya Crisafulli, Greg Bailey, Linda Eagan, Mike Peterson, Karen Perwitz and Kelly Niccoli.

FULTON - The Fulton Block Builder (FBB) program was recently selected as an “Economic Champion” by CenterState CEO. Economic Champions are CNY businesses and organizations that have added employees, started a new business, expanded operations, made capital expenditures, or received state or national recognition for company accomplishments or other significant milestones and achievements.

“FBB is proud of our National Awards, but most importantly proud of the positive changes we have brought to the Fulton community,” said Linda Eagan FBB Director. “In 2022 alone there was a half million-dollar investment and more than $3 million since our start in 2017.”

