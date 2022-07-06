Fulton Block Builders partners with Fulton Porchfest through a Pride Grant

FULTON - Fulton Block Builders (FBB) will once again partner with Fulton Porchfest and Fulton Chalkfest, helping to present Downbeat Percussion, and purchase much needed supplies for the event. Both events will take place simultaneously in and around Voorhees Park, Park Street in Fulton from noon-5 p.m. on July 10.
Porchfest is a grassroots community music festival where front porches become stages and yards become venues. Rain or shine, attendees will see musical performances, free of charge. All are urged to bring their own chair to take along as they move from porch to porch. Food and water will be offered for purchase.
“We want this to be a fun day for all ages,” said organizer Tonya Crisafulli. “Chalk will be available throughout the Porchfest venue, and all are encouraged to be creative. Downbeat Percussion will lead everyone in a drum circle for the Porchfest finale. Buckets and drumstick will be on hand, and attendees are encouraged to bring their own drums, bongos, and tambourines to join in the fun.”
If people would like to learn more visit:
Fulton Porchfest: www.fultonporchfest.com
Fulton Block Builders: https://www.fultonblockbuilders.com/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.