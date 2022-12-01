FULTON – A horse-drawn sleigh and fireworks along the Oswego River are both new features of the Saturday, Dec. 3, Fulton Christmas Tree Lighting, it was announced by Caroline Shue, chair, Special Events Committee (SEC), of Fulton.
“Thanks to the SEC, this year’s tree lighting will be the best yet,” said Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels. “Sponsor SEC, with the support of Fulton Parks and Recreation, is really turning this into a fabulous holiday event.”
This free event, which runs from 4-6 p.m., in Veterans Park across from the Fulton Municipal Building, is chock full of activities for children and the whole family, Shue said. “Santa will be there, as well as the Grinch to delight the children, and Santa’s mailbox will also be there for letters to the North Pole. The free refreshments include pizza donated by Red Baron, sugar cookies donated by Kathy’s Cakes, hot cocoa donated by the Fulton Athletic Boosters Club, candy canes donated by WalMart, eggnog donated by Hudsons’ Dairy, and popcorn donated by Huhtamaki.”
In addition, All Saints Episcopal Church will offer a pork dinner with all the trimmings for $12 from noon-5 p.m., with all proceeds funding their Tuesday free dinners to the public. The Salvation Army will ring the bell for donations, and the Fulton Police Department will collect Toys for Tots.
The Community Room in the Fulton Municipal building will have a variety of vendors from 4-6 p.m. Among these are the Fulton Public Library, Fulton Family YMCA, the G. Ray Bodley High School Art Club with free face painting and ornament decorating, and the G. Ray Bodley Class of 2026.
Activities are scheduled as follows: 4:30-4:45 p.m., Off Broadway Dance Studio performance on South First Street; 5–5:15 p.m., Belle Royale Dance performance on stage; 5:30-5:35 p.m., Salvation Army Timbrel Brigade on stage; 5:45-6 p.m., caroling around the tree by Fulton City School District students; 6 p.m. tree lighting; 6:05 p.m. fireworks over the river behind Veterans Park.
“We are extremely grateful to the corporations and individuals who have contributed food or funding for the event this year,” Shue said. “Our major corporate sponsor is East Gate Solutions. Other sponsors include the City of Fulton, Fulton Savings Bank, Fulton Lions Club, Deana Michaels, Fulton Price Chopper, Red Baron Pizza, Kathy’s Cakes, WalMart, Fulton Athletic Boosters, Hudsons’ Dairy, and Huhtamaki.”
For more information, visit the Fulton Special Events Committee Facebook page.
