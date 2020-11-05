FULTON - AmeriCU and iHeartOswego/Fulton have announced the winners of the first of three contests under the Fulton City Games umbrella.
The Crazy Scarecrow Contest winners are: First prize in the business category went to The Fulton Mills with their All Hallows Night entry and residential first prize went to Debbie and Molly Smith with “Hapless Scarecrow” entry.
On Nov. 7 the Crazy Christmas Tree Decorating (in any theme) judging will take place and judging for the Winter Window Decorating will be on Dec. 5.
These contests were created in order to give families the incentive to work together on projects during the shelter-at-home. Businesses are also encouraged to participate as the games coincide with the holiday in-store decorating.
“In a COVID world, it is hard to have multi-person events but the Fulton City Games has really brought out the creativity at workplaces and at home,” said Victoria Usherwood Gailinas, founder of iHeartOswego and iHeartFulton,NY. “Congratulations to this round of winners and we’ll see you all back for the Crazy Christmas Tree Decorating contest in four weeks!”
For additional information and to register for all the contests, go to https://fultoncitygames.com/-what or call Charlie Noel at AmeriCU: 315-371 6696.
