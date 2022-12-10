Fulton Community Band, choir, presents annual Christmas concert Dec. 18

FULTON – After a two year hiatus, the sounds of the holiday season will once again be shared at 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18 at the annual Fulton Community Band Christmas concert at the First United Methodist Church, 1408 NY-176, said Steve Chirello, president of the Fulton Music Association (FMA).
The Methodist church is right across the street from the entrance to the Fulton Junior High School and is free. FMA is providing free bus transportation to and from the concert for residents of Towpath Towers, Fulton Mill Apartments, Meadowbrook and Emery Grove. The Fulton Community Band will perform several new arrangements and old favorites including Leroy Anderson’s “Sleigh Ride, “An Irving Berlin Christmas,” “A Christmas Celebration,” and “The Hallelujah Chorus,” among others.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.