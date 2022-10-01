FULTON, – How would you like to walk inside a hot air balloon? Or try axe chucking? They’re all part of the new attractions and over 100 vendors, homemade crafts, promotional booths, local farms and civic organizations coming to this year’s Fulton Fall Festival, Saturday, Oct. 8, it was announced by Caroline Shue, chair, Special Events Committee (SEC), of Fulton.

“The first fall festival was incredibly popular when it debuted last year thanks to the work of the SEC, with an estimated 10,000 visitors because of its beautiful lakeside location and the wide array of family activities, food and entertainment,” Shue said. “This year, the SEC, in cooperation with Fulton Parks and Recreation, has really stepped up their game.”

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.