FULTON - Fulton’s first Fall Festival “Cider and Sweaters” will be held from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Oct. 9 at C.W. Barrett Drive (road along the lake near the War Memorial) including Recreation Park, War Memorial and Ice Rink.
“The festival will be a fun family event, featuring food, games for youth of all ages, over 70 vendors, live music and highlight the numerous manufacturers that call Fulton home. The committee has been working hard to bring a great fall event to Fulton,” said Chris Waldron, Director of Fulton Parks and Recreation.
Along with a variety of festivities, this event will have an emphasis on local manufacturing. Since taking office Mayor Deana Michaels has been meeting with local manufacturers to discuss how the city can be stronger partners. The common theme shared is that young people do not realize how many well-paying jobs there are in Fulton. Each participating business such as Huhtamaki, Universal Metal, NET & Die and others will have their products, services and job opportunities on display.
“Showcasing our robust manufacturing sector and exposing our youth and their families to the great jobs available in Fulton is so important. While honoring our rich history, this festival will also highlight the many local products and services and the wealth of local job opportunities,” said Mayor Michaels.
“Universal Metal Works appreciates the opportunity the city is providing at the Oct. 9 Fulton Fall Festival. We are seeking to hire a number of positions. This kind of exposure will help,” said Universal Metal Works, president, John Shakey IV.
Watch for information on the city website: https://www.fultonny.org/; at the FBB website: https://www.fultonblockbuilders.com; or on Facebook: City of Fulton - Parks & Recreation - Home (facebook.com); https://www.facebook.com/fultonblockbuilders
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.