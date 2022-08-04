Fulton Jazz Festival, Aug. 10-13 brings award winning lineup

Nancy Kelly will be the Saturday night headliner on Aug. 13, during the 2022 Fulton Jazz Festival, Aug. 10-13. Kelly has appeared at the Fulton festival a number of times and was twice named “Best Female Jazz Vocalist” in the Downbeat Readers Poll. Photo: Kyle Meddaugh.

FULTON – Four nights of jazz, food and entertainment return with the Fulton Jazz Festival, Aug. 10-13 at Fulton’s Lock 3 Canal Park, said festival president Joe Cortini. Headliners Ronnie Leigh on Friday and Nancy Kelly on Saturday will deliver world-class performances, but there’s a lineup of diverse performers and tunes to be heard.

Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels said, “Fulton Jazz Fest is the complete package in entertainment. We have a gorgeous location right on the river, amazing, world-class entertainment, and food and beverages to enjoy it with. It’s an event that showcases the very best of what Fulton has to offer.”

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.