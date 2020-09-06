Fulton Lions’ Duck Derby Sept. 13

FULTON – The Fulton Lions Club’s 30th annual Charby’s Duck Derby, from noon-5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13, has adapted COVID-19 protocols for this year’s event, said David Guyer, club president.
“The city of Fulton has issued our derby permit based on our following the proper guidelines for holding the event this year,” Guyer said. “We are doing all we can to make this event compliant with all current COVID regulations and recommendations. Food and alcohol will be served. To purchase alcohol you must also purchase food. We will be providing wrist bands to anyone buying food who also wants to purchase alcohol provided by Tavern on the Lock. A limited number of picnic tables will be available for seating and will be spaced at least six feet apart. We urge attendees, however, to bring their own chairs for seating. We ask that anyone attending the event wear a face mask when not seated, and maintain social distancing at all times with people outside their own party. Hand sanitizer will be available throughout the venue.
“In addition, we will be livestreaming the race and prize winner announcements on Facebook, as we did with our Lions Loot earlier this year. There will by prizes for the 28 top finishers as well as the last place duck, with a grand prize of $2,500, sponsored by The Medicine Place. There will also be a drawing every 15 minutes for $25 in NYS Lottery tickets between 1-3 p.m., and $250 in Lottery tickets, sponsored by Dennis Hawthorne Jr., Attorney At Law, will be raffled off during the event.”
The event is in Canal Park, behind Tavern on the Lock. Tickets are $5 each. Ticket bundles include: Flock O’ Tickets, six for $25 with one free ticket; Big Quacker, 15 for $50 with five free tickets; and Mega Mallard, 30 tickets for $100 with 10 free tickets. Duck tickets can be purchased the day of the event or from any Fulton Lion. Tickets can also be purchased at Mimi’s Drive-in, DeVine Designs by Gail, The Fulton Medicine Place and Chirello Advertising.
The event is named in memory of the late Donald “Charby” Charbonneau, Fulton Lions past president who created the event for the club three decades ago. Guyer said, “Charby was one of Fulton’s finest Lions, always quick with a joke, and ready to help whenever he was needed.”
Fulton’s Lions Club, also known for their Lions Loot Sweepstakes, and Lions Mane Event Comedy Night, provides financial assistance for those in need of eyeglasses, eye exams, and hearing aids to residents in the Greater Fulton area. For further information on Fulton Lions, visit their Facebook page under “Fulton NY Lions, or fultonlionsclub.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.