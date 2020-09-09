Fulton Lions’ Duck Derby will be livestream only

FULTON – The Fulton Lions Club’s 30th annual Charby’s Duck Derby, Sunday, Sept. 13, will hold its event as a livestreamed video on Facebook and there will be no food, alcohol or entertainment this year due to COVID-19, said David Guyer, club president.
“We are taking these steps to do all we can to make this event compliant with current COVID regulations,” Guyer said. “As a result, we’ll be livestreaming the race at 1 p.m. and announcing the winners immediately afterward with another livestream on our Facebook page, ‘Fulton NY Lions Club’. Only Fulton Lions members will be allowed inside Tavern on the Lock when winners are announced. We are looking forward to returning next year with our full slate of food, entertainment and activities. There will be prizes for the top 32 finishers, as well as the last place duck, with a grand prize of $2,500 sponsored by the Medicine Place. To sweeten the pot, there will be an additional 10 prizes in $25 lottery tickets sponsored by Dennis Hawthorne Jr., Attorney at Law.”
Lions will sell tickets the day of the race in the lower level of Tavern on the Lock from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Tickets are $5 each. Ticket bundles include: Flock O’ Tickets, six for $25 with one free ticket; Big Quacker, 15 for $50 with five free tickets; and Mega Mallard, 30 tickets for $100 with 10 free tickets. Duck tickets can be purchased the day of the event or from any Fulton Lion. Tickets can also be purchased at Mimi’s Drive-in, DeVine Designs by Gail, The Fulton Medicine Place and Chirello Advertising.
The event is named in memory of the late Donald “Charby” Charbonneau, Fulton Lions past president who created the event for the club three decades ago. Guyer said, “Charby was one of Fulton’s finest Lions, always quick with a joke, and ready to help whenever he was needed.”
Fulton’s Lions Club, also known for their Lions Loot Sweepstakes, and Lions Mane Event Comedy Night, provides financial assistance for those in need of eyeglasses, eye exams, and hearing aids to residents in the Greater Fulton area.
For further information on Fulton Lions, visit their Facebook page under “Fulton NY Lions, or fultonlionsclub.com.
