Fulton Polish Fest features Special Delivery

FULTON - At 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28 the popular Western New York polka band Special Delivery will be live on stage at the Fulton Polish Home located at 153 W. First St. S. in Fulton.
Special Delivery was founded in 2013 and is comprised of the best musicians from Buffalo’s most popular bands. Members include Chris Gawlak (trumpet), Mark Kohan (bass guitar), Dave Miesowicz (tenor and saxaphone), Ted Szymanski (keyboards/accordion) and Tom Goldyn (drums). Members have performed in the United States, Canada, and in Europe and have played on over two dozen recordings.
The Fulton Polish Fest will also feature Jasiu Klocek and his strolling accordion from noon-2 p.m.
Traditional Polish and American food will be available at reasonable prices starting at noon. As always, the family fun event is free of charge and the venue has plenty of parking.
For more information call the Fulton Polish Home at 315-593-2875.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.