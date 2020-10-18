FULTON — Due to the COVID-19 pandemic the Fulton Polish Home will not have its annual Polish Fest this year. In lieu of the fest the committee decided to have a Polish dinner take out from noon until gone on Saturday, Oct. 24 at the Polish Home, 153 W. First St. South, Fulton.
Cost of the Dinner will be $13 and will include Golabki, Kielbasa, Pierogies, Kapusta, and a slice of rye bread.
Dinners are take out only (limited seating available) and can be reserved for pick up by calling Doug Stevens at 315-529-9273. Tickets are also available at the Polish Home. Only a small number of “walk-in meals” will be available, so call by Oct. 17 to ensure dinner reservation.
Proceeds will be primarily designated for the Polish Home Building Fund.
