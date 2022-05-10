Fulton Porchfest is back for its second year and teams up with Fulton Chalkfest for 2022

FULTON - Fulton Porchfest is back in Fulton, for its second year starting at noon on Sunday, July 10.
“Porchfest is a free walk-about day of music, family, and community fun for all ages. Local homeowners in the Voorhees Park area open their porches, garages, and yards to local performers by hosting all genres of music, from folk to rock and oldies to originals, all brought to you by performers as far away as Rochester, NY. It’s a day of family and community, and it’s free!” said event organizer Tonya Crisafulli “Compass Federal Credit Union and Fulton Block Builders understand the importance of community and asked to be part of the day by bringing Downbeat Percussion again this year for an interactive CommUNITY drum circle. We welcome all performers and will work to help you with scheduling.”
“And the day is only getting better. Fulton Chalkfest will join in the fun that day by offering artists of all ages the opportunity to fill our sidewalks and driveways with beautiful chalk art. Wildly successful in 2020, Fulton Chalkfest is back to add to an already growing cultural event. We will even provide you with the chalk.” Crisafulli added. “Strong cities offer a foundation of cultural events to its residents, and our residents, in turn, open their city and welcome visitors to enjoy the day right along with us.”
If people would like to participate in Fulton Porchfest, visit the website to sign up a porch, to perform, provide a food truck, or volunteer at www.fultonporchfest.com
If people would like to participate in Fulton Chalkfest go to the website at www.fultonchalkfest.com
