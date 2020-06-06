FULTON – Long ago and far away, a city by a river was beset by a plague. All its people stayed indoors avoiding others and avoiding the plague. And the cold and dreary spring dragged on, and the people were sad and so tired of the indoors. And the sun began to shine as spring moved closer to summer, and the people could barely stand it any longer, and they cursed the plague, and they cursed the indoors.
But one young woman of the city had an idea.
“What if we could be outside, but not be too close to one another and still have some fun?” she thought. And she began to draw her ideas out, and not having a board to draw on, she drew them on the only thing she could find, the stones along the path by her house. And she thought and she thought, and she drew and she drew, until she could think or draw no more. And she began to cry because she still hadn’t found an answer to her question. And she got up from her path, dejected and alone, and she looked down and saw what she had done. And it all came to her then. The drawings were the answer. Drawings on the walkway to her home. Chalk on a walk. That was the answer. And the people were happy, and the city was saved.
Tonya Crisafulli of Fulton doesn’t claim to have invented chalk on a walk. But she sure made it happen Sunday, May 24. In the midst of a pandemic, sickness and unemployment, with stores closed and stay home warnings, Tonya Crisafulli brought out the sun, and with a bandwagon of assistants, from Fulton Block Builders to everyday friends and neighbors, made it shine on the people of Fulton in one of the happiest festivals that social distancing could have ever created, Fulton’s Chalk the Walk.
The beauty and joy of this day was not only in the wonderful drawings on sidewalks and driveways throughout the city. It was not only the bright sunshine and warm weather. It was the people, and it was their message, chalked everywhere: love, thanks, hope, strength, togetherness, and incredible positivity. They drew their hearts out, all ages, all abilities. But they all were saying the same thing, the same beautiful thing.
Though it was set up to also be a competition, not a word of a competitive nature did I hear the whole day. It wasn’t about winning. It was about doing, doing something outside, doing something with your whole family and enjoying life. Many of those who participated did not list themselves as part of the competition. They just wanted to do this. For the fun of it. For maybe the first good time they’d had in a while. And just by being part of it, they knew they’d already won.
Some people believe in coincidence, some people don’t. I happen to believe there’s no such thing. So, call it what you will, but no one coordinated a message to chalk on your walk. There weren’t any rules. No one said you had to say this or you had to draw that. And yet, on sidewalk after sidewalk, on driveway after driveway, from one end of Fulton to the other, from one side of the river to the other, the words and the drawings, over and over, sent the same message of peace, love, kindness, and thanks. Especially thanks.
Fulton’s Chalk the Walk was a resounding success. Everyone involved with it should be proud. The whole city should be proud. It was a beautiful moment and shows what a beautiful city Fulton truly is. One good thing leads to another, and this was certainly a very good thing.
And finally, here’s the list of winners among those who competed. Though, in a much broader sense, everyone won that day, whether they drew or whether they walked about enjoying the art, the talent, the weather, and the beautiful vibe, everyone won. And the people were happy, and the city was saved.
Beginner level – whole family: the Alison Shepard family.
Beginner level – 13 to 18-year-olds: the Dan Schremp kids.
Beginner level – 12-year-olds and under: the Todd Terpening kids.
Intermediate level – whole family: the McRae family.
Intermediate level – 12-year-olds and under: the Eggleton grandkids.
Expert level – 12-year-olds and under: Adrianna Viscome-Rice.
Expert level – adult: Brianna Smith.
