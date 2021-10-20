Fulton’s First Fan Fair scheduled

FULTON - The first Fan Fair event in Fulton will be held from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at Saturday, Oct. 23 at CNY Arts Center, located at 121 Cayuga St. in downtown Fulton.
The event is a smaller version of a comic convention, Comic Con, with a primary focus on comic books and comic book culture. Scheduled activities include comics, games, authors, artists and art demonstrations, novelties, crafts, books, henna and more.
Cosplayers are welcome at the event. Cosplay, a style of costume play, is an activity in which cosplayers wear costumes and fashion accessories to represent a specific character lending to the atmosphere of games and comics.
“We are excited to host this unique event for a creative and talented segment of society that revel in these activities,” said Nancy Fox, Executive Director. “They promote creative imaginations and art of a unique kind. It lends itself to our writing arts programming alongside our screenwriters and novel writers. Author G.B. MacRae is our coordinator and host for this debut and we couldn’t be happier to support her in this event.
“We are especially happy to share a portion of the proceeds in support of the Minetto Elementary Inclusion Playground.”
For presale tickets visit CNYArtsCenter.com. Tickets at the door will be slightly higher. For more information, call 315-598-ARTS (2787).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.