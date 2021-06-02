FULTON - The city of Fulton Tunes In June Concert Series announced this years lineup of food and music, which includes:
June 9 - Music by Dave Domicolo and sponsored by the Fulton Community Development Agency. Food will be provided by Smoking Embers, a popular westside eatery. Menu will include their barbecue offerings.
June 16 - Music by the Double V’s and sponsored by Century 21 with food by Tavern On the Lock. The ‘Tavern’ as locals call it, another lunchtime favorite, has daily specials.
June 23 - Music by Michael Place and sponsored by Oswego Health featuring food by Lakeview Lanes. The ‘bowling alley’ as it is referred to by locals, offers food choices as they say that are ‘not your typical bowling alley food’.
June 30 is reserved as a rain date. In the event a rain date isn’t needed, a month-end celebration sponsored by Cortini’s Shoe Zipper Canvas Repair will be held with special music provided by the Joe Cortini Band. Food vendor to be announced.
