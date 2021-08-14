Fulton to host fall festival in October

FULTON - Fulton Block Builders (FBB) and the city of Fulton partner again to organize Fulton’s first fall festival, scheduled from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Oct. 9.
They have been working on a variety of collaborative projects over the past year. FBB sponsored the First Annual Porchfest on July 11 and participant Lorrie Poyneer approached Linda Eagan, FBB director about writing a Pride Grant to help with the expenses for a fall festival. After Eagan heard Poyneer’s ideas, she immediately contacted Chris Waldron, Director of Fulton Parks and Recreation. Waldron responded, “Great idea, we discussed it at the special events committee but didn’t have anything concrete planned yet - so let’s partner.”
Fulton’s volunteer special events committee is made up of residents who organize some big projects for the community. So far this year, they’ve worked with the city to help organized Big Truck Day, the Community Market and movie night. The committee members are Crystal Bracy, Caroline Shue, Mallori Stoia, Marissa Hanlon, Danielle Florio and Chris Waldron. “It’s exciting to work with this group” said Poyneer. “I can tell after just one meeting that this is going to be a great family event.”
More details will be available as the plans take shape. For information go to: The city website: https://www.fultonny.org/; FBB website: https://www.fultonblockbuilders.com; or on Facebook: City of Fulton - Parks & Recreation - Home (facebook.com); https://www.facebook.com/fultonblockbuilders
