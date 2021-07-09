FULTON — Fulton will hold its first-ever Porchfest starting at noon Sunday, July 11.
Porchfest is a free-of-charge neighborhood walkabout where local musicians play music on the porches and yards of a walkable neighborhood. Porchfest is a community-building endeavor and a celebration of music all wrapped up into one day.
Fulton’s Porchfest will take place in the Voorhees Park neighborhood and surrounding areas.
Take the afternoon walking (or biking) from porch to yard to porch, listen to live music offered by the 20 scheduled performers.
At 4 p.m., Downbeat Percussion will travel through the streets of the neighborhood and ultimately lead participants in a CommUNITY Drum Circle in Voorhees Park.
Food trucks will provide food and beverages for the event.
Visit the website www.fultonporchfest.com or the Fulton Porchfest Facebook page to see a complete list of performers.
Compass Federal Credit Union and a Fulton Block Builders Pride Grant made this event possible.
