Fundraiser brings barbecue chef to CNY Arts Center during sidewalk sale

FULTON — CNY Arts Center takes another step toward fulfillment of a plan when Salt City Smokehouse chef Mark Miller joins culinary arts programming in the newly completed kitchen. The Arts Center will host a barbecue dinner fundraiser to introduce the chef to the community from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on May 1.
“We couldn’t be more excited about Mark Miller bringing his barbecue to our new kitchen,” said Executive Director Nancy Fox. “Our plan is to support a food service entrepreneur delivering a food concept in our commercial kitchen as part of our Culinary Arts program. We consider Mark our first chef-in-residence as he will be using our kitchen to prepare inventory for his food truck business to be served from locations around Oswego County. He comes highly recommended and on referral by one of our board members. It’s the kind of collaboration the Arts Center wants to support.
“Our fundraiser on May 1 will be an opportunity to sample his unique barbecue blends and help support the ongoing work of the Arts Center at the same time. We’ll be offering a dinner choice of barbecue Ribs, 1/3 rack, or pulled pork dinner with two sides and bottled water. Tickets are available online at CNYArtsCenter.com.”
Along with the barbecue dinner, a craft supply sidewalk sale will take place outdoors, weather permitting or indoors if not. The event will allow crafters to sell or swap unused supplies or materials, as well as shop from a collection of art supplies the Arts Center has in abundance.
“We’ve been so blessed to have donations and supplies to use in our programs,” Fox continued, “but sometimes things don’t get used up quickly enough. Its’ extremely helpful to convert some of the unused items into cash for other program expenses such as scholarships or even overhead. We decided to open it to other crafters and hobbyists because all crafters have materials leftover from projects that didn’t work out to those extreme purchases in a weak moment at a sale. Here is an opportunity to share and get back a few of those hard-earned dollars.”
This is not a sale of handmade goods and art but rather simply a sale of materials and goods that have usefulness to crafters and hobbyists. Those interested in reserving a spot in the sale, should Contact Mary Simmons at msim621@gmail.com or call Mary at 315-625-1276.
For more information about CNY Arts Center or for barbecue tickets visit CNYArtsCenter.com or call 315-598-ARTS (2787).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.