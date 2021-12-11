CANTON — Fundraising efforts to install an ADA-compliant kayak launch are about halfway to the goal, and donations from the public are sought, according to a local sled hockey team founder who is helping spearhead the effort.
“We’ve raised, as of last Tuesday, $23,600,” Mark J. McKenna told the Canton Town Council Thursday night.
Increased from a previous fundraising goal of $34,000, the goal is now to raise $46,000 for a launch designed with the Americans with Disabilities Act in mind.
“I want to have this in before the (Rushton) canoe races so anyone can use it,” Mr. McKenna said.
Right now, the site at Taylor Park has a concrete slab installed at the waterline, to which the dock will be attached on land.
The proposed launch would have a roller system to ease kayaks into and out of the Grasse River, and would be equipped with a transfer bench that looks like a long, shallow flight of stairs. Someone in a wheelchair can get into and out of the water, and into and out of their boats with little or no assistance. The bench also features straps and bars to make it easier to get in and out of a kayak.
“Coming in you just do the reverse ... no one has this in the northeast. This will be the first one in the north country. I guarantee it won’t be the last one,” Mr. McKenna, who founded the Mountain Warriors Sled Hockey Team, told the board.
“I can see a lot of other people using this ... especially for kayaking,” Councilor Martha Foley Smith said.
Both Mr. McKenna and Town Supervisor Mary Ann Ashley said citizens can make donations toward the project.
“People can claim it on their taxes,” Ms. Ashley said.
Anyone who wants to donate may write a check and specify “ADA canoe launch” on the memo line, she added.
Mr. McKenna said if more than the $46,000 is raised, it will go toward making bathrooms more accessible.
“Any money left over I’d say we put into the bathhouse, make the bathrooms ADA compatible,” he said.
He also said he’d like to see the completed facility carry the Rushton name.
“I want to name it the Rushton Canoe Launch ... I think it’s time Canton put Rushton back on the map,” Mr. McKenna said.
