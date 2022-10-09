OSWEGO - After two years, the Fur Ball is back. The annual Fur Ball supports the Oswego County Humane Society and will be held from 5:30-11 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22 at the Lake Ontario Event and Conference Center in Oswego.
Music will be provided by Cam Caruso and Mystic Music.
Tickets are on sale starting at $75 per person. There are also group and sponsor tables available.
The Fur Ball is a semi-formal dinner and dance benefit. There will be tastings, a photo contest, silent auction, and scratch off lottery drawing.
