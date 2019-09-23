‘Game of Thrones’ and ‘Fleabag’ win big at Emmys
Buy Now

A general view of atmosphere at the 71st Emmy Awards Nominations Announcement held at The Television Academy's Wolf Theatre in North Hollywood, CA on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. (Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA/TNS)

HBO’s “Game of Thrones” made television history at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, winning for best drama series and tying the record for the most wins in that prestigious category with series like “The West Wing,” “L.A. Law,” “Mad Men” and “Hill Street Blues.” The sprawling fantasy series, which had its finale in May after eight seasons of blood and intrigue, won 12 Emmys, adding to its record total for the most wins of any television drama ever.

The night was also huge for Amazon, which won the best comedy award, with “Fleabag.”

Best Comedy

“Fleabag” (Amazon)

Best Drama

“Game of Thrones” (HBO)

Best Limited Series

“Chernobyl” (HBO)

Best Actress, Comedy

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Fleabag”

Best Actor, Comedy

Bill Hader, “Barry”

Best Actress, Drama

Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”

Best Actor, Drama

Billy Porter, “Pose”

Best Actress, Limited Series or TV Movie

Michelle Williams, “Fosse/Verdon”

Best Actor, Limited Series or TV Movie

Jharrel Jerome, “When They See Us”

Supporting Actress, Comedy

Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Supporting Actor, Comedy

Tony Shalhoub, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Supporting Actress, Drama

Julia Garner, “Ozark”

Supporting Actor, Drama

Peter Dinklage, “Game of Thrones”

Supporting Actress, Limited Series or Movie

Patricia Arquette, “The Act”

Supporting Actor, Limited Series or Movie

Ben Whishaw, “A Very English Scandal”

Black Mirror: Bandersnatch” (Netflix)

Variety Sketch Series

“Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

Variety Talk Series

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” (HBO)

Reality Competition Program

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” (VH1)

Writing for a Comedy Series

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Fleabag” (“Episode 1”)

Writing for a Drama Series

Jesse Armstrong, “Succession” (“Nobody Is Ever Missing”)

Writing for a Limited Series or Movie

Craig Mazin, “Chernobyl”

Writing for a Variety Series

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” (HBO)

Directing for a Comedy Series

Harry Bradbeer, “Fleabag” (“Episode 1”)

Directing for a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, “Ozark” (“Reparations”)

Directing for a Limited Series or Movie

Johan Renck, “Chernobyl”

Directing for a Variety Series

Don Roy King, “Saturday Night Live” (“Host: Adam Sandler”)

New York Times

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.