‘Game of Thrones’ and ‘Fleabag’ win big at Emmys

HBO’s “Game of Thrones” made television history at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, winning for best drama series and tying the record for the most wins in that prestigious category with series like “The West Wing,” “L.A. Law,” “Mad Men” and “Hill Street Blues.” The sprawling fantasy series, which had its finale in May after eight seasons of blood and intrigue, won 12 Emmys, adding to its record total for the most wins of any television drama ever.
The night was also huge for Amazon, which won the best comedy award, with “Fleabag.”
Best Comedy
“Fleabag” (Amazon)
Best Drama
“Game of Thrones” (HBO)
Best Limited Series
“Chernobyl” (HBO)
Best Actress, Comedy
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Fleabag”
Best Actor, Comedy
Bill Hader, “Barry”
Best Actress, Drama
Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”
Best Actor, Drama
Billy Porter, “Pose”
Best Actress, Limited Series or TV Movie
Michelle Williams, “Fosse/Verdon”
Best Actor, Limited Series or TV Movie
Jharrel Jerome, “When They See Us”
Supporting Actress, Comedy
Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
Supporting Actor, Comedy
Tony Shalhoub, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
Supporting Actress, Drama
Julia Garner, “Ozark”
Supporting Actor, Drama
Peter Dinklage, “Game of Thrones”
Supporting Actress, Limited Series or Movie
Patricia Arquette, “The Act”
Supporting Actor, Limited Series or Movie
Ben Whishaw, “A Very English Scandal”
Black Mirror: Bandersnatch” (Netflix)
Variety Sketch Series
“Saturday Night Live” (NBC)
Variety Talk Series
“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” (HBO)
Reality Competition Program
“RuPaul’s Drag Race” (VH1)
Writing for a Comedy Series
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Fleabag” (“Episode 1”)
Writing for a Drama Series
Jesse Armstrong, “Succession” (“Nobody Is Ever Missing”)
Writing for a Limited Series or Movie
Craig Mazin, “Chernobyl”
Writing for a Variety Series
“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” (HBO)
Directing for a Comedy Series
Harry Bradbeer, “Fleabag” (“Episode 1”)
Directing for a Drama Series
Jason Bateman, “Ozark” (“Reparations”)
Directing for a Limited Series or Movie
Johan Renck, “Chernobyl”
Directing for a Variety Series
Don Roy King, “Saturday Night Live” (“Host: Adam Sandler”)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.