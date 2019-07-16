‘Game of Thrones’ leads HBO to top of the Emmy nominations heap

Thanks to the final seasons of long-running hit “Game of Thrones” and second-year comedy “Barry,” HBO captured 137 nominations for the 2019 Emmy Awards, the most of any network and topping streaming rival Netflix.
The Television Academy announced Tuesday that “Game of Thrones” earned 32 nominations — the most of any series this year and a new all-time record — including best drama. “Game of Thrones” has won 47 Emmys, the most of any prime time series.
“Barry,” the second-year HBO series starring Bill Hader as a hit man turned actor, scored 17 nominations, the most of any comedy series. NBC’s sketch comedy program “Saturday Night Live” earned 18 nominations.
HBO also got a boost from “Chernobyl,” the limited series about the 1986 nuclear reactor disaster from screenwriter-director Craig Mazin, which earned 19 nominations, ranking second to “Game of Thrones.”
Another long-running HBO favorite, “Veep,” earned nine nominations including best comedy and best actress in a comedy for Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who has won six times — the most for any performer in a single role.
The winners of the major awards will be announced in a Sept. 22 ceremony broadcast on Fox.
Netflix was bolstered by 16 nominations for the limited series “When They See Us,” writer-director Ava Duvernay’s take on the wrongful 1990 conviction of five teenage boys from Harlem in the rape and near-deadly assault of a 28-year-old female jogger in Central Park.
The service also saw 13 nominations for the comedy series “Russian Doll,” and four nominations for “The Kominsky Method.” The drama series “Ozark” earned nine nominations.
Amazon also had a strong showing, with 47 nominations — up from 22 last year — including two in the comedy category with “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” a winner last year, and “Fleabag,” a BBC co-production from writer Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who is also the show’s star and also nominated for best actress. Rachel Brosnahan, who won a best actress trophy for “Mrs. Maisel,” was nominated again. “Fleabag” received a total of 11 nominations, while “Mrs. Maisel” received 20.
The growth of streaming television continued to put an Emmy squeeze on the broadcast networks. Last year’s leader, NBC saw its nomination total drop from 78 to 58. CBS has 43 followed by ABC (26) and Fox (18).
AMC scored 11 nominations after only having one in 2018. All were for the returning drama “Better Call Saul.” AMC Network-owned channel BBC America had nine nominations, all for its drama series “Killing Eve.”
Here’s who was nominated for the 2019 Emmys:
OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES
“Better Call Saul”
“Bodyguard”
“Game of Thrones”
“Killing Eve”
“Ozark”
“Pose”
“Succession”
“This Is Us”
OUTSTANDING COMEDY SERIES
“Barry”
“Fleabag”
“The Good Place”
“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
“Russian Doll”
“Schitt’s Creek”
“Veep”
OUTSTANDING LIMITED SERIES
“Chernobyl”
“Escape at Dannemora”
“Fosse Verdon”
“Sharp Objects”
“When They See Us”
OUTSTANDING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA
Emilia Clarke, “Game of Thrones”
Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”
Viola Davis, “How to Get Away with Murder”
Laura Linney, “Ozark”
Mandy Moore, “This Is Us”
Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve”
Robin Wright, “House of Cards”
OUTSTANDING ACTOR IN A DRAMA
Jason Bateman, “Ozark”
Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”
Kit Harrington, “Game of Thrones”
Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”
Billy Porter, “Pose”
Milo Ventimiglia, “This Is Us”
OUTSTANDING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY
Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”
Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep”
Natasha Lyonne, “Russian Doll”
Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek”
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Fleabag”
OUTSTANDING ACTOR IN A COMEDY
Bill Hader, “Barry”
Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”
Ted Danson, “The Good Place”
Anthony Anderson, “black-ish”
Don Cheadle, “Black Monday”
Eugene Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”
OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE
Amy Adams, “Sharp Objects”
Patricia Arquette, “Escape At Dannemora”
Aunjanue Ellis, “When They See Us”
Joey King, “The Act”
Niecy Nash, “When They See Us”
OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE
Mahershala Ali, “True Detective”
Benicio Del Toro, “Escape at Dannemora”
Hugh Grant, “A Very English Scandal”
Jared Harris, “Chernobyl”
Jharell Jerome, “When They See Us”
Sam Rockwell, “Fosse/Verdon”
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Gwendoline Christie, “Game of Thrones”
Julia Garner, “Ozark”
Lena Headey, “Game of Thrones”
Fiona Shaw, “Killing Eve”
Sophie Turner, “Game of Thrones”
Maisie Williams, “Game of Thrones”
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Alfie Allen, “Game of Thrones”
Jonathan Banks, “Better Call Saul”
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, “Game of Thrones”
Peter Dinklage, “Game of Thrones”
Giancarlo Esposito, “Better Call Saul”
Michael Kelly, “House of Cards”
Chris Sullivan, “This Is Us”
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
Anna Chlumsky, “Veep”
Sian Clifford, “Fleabag”
Olivia Colman, “Fleabag”
Betty Gilpin, “GLOW”
Sarah Goldberg, “Barry”
Marin Hinkle, “The Marvelous Mrs. MAisel”
Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live”
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Alan Arkin, “The Kominsky Method”
Anthony Carrigan, “Barry”
Tony Hale, “Veep”
Stephen Root, “Barry”
Tony Shalhoub, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
Henry Winkler, “Barry”
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE
Patricia Arquette, “The Act”
Marsha Stephanie Blake, “When They See Us”
Patricia Clarkson, “Sharp Objects”
Vera Farmiga, “When They See Us”
Margaret Qualley, “Fosse Verdon”
Emily Watson, “Chernobyl”
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE
Asante Blackk, “When They See Us”
Paul Dano, “Escape At Dannemora”
John Leguizamo, “When They See Us”
Stellen Skarsgård, “Chernobyl”
Ben Winshaw, “A Very English Scandal”
Michael K. Williams, “When They See Us”
GUEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Laverne Cox, “Orange is the New Black”
Cherry Jones, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
Jessica Lange, “American Horror Story: Apocalypse”
Phylicia Rashas, “This Is Us”
Cicely Tyson, “How To Get Away With Murder”
Carice van Houten, “Game of Thrones”
GUEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Michael Angarano, “This Is Us”
Ron Cephas Jones, “This Is Us”
Michael McKean, “Better Call Saul”
Kumal Nanjiani, “The Twilight Zone”
Glynn Turman, “How To Get Away With Murder”
Bradley Whitford, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
GUEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Jane Lynch, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
Sandra Oh, “Saturday Night Live”
Maya Rudolph, “The Good Place”
Kristin Scott Thomas, “Fleabag”
Fiona Shaw, “Fleabag”
Emma Thompson, “Saturday Night Live”
GUEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Matt Damon, “Saturday Night Live”
Robert De Niro, “Saturday Night Live”
Luke Kirby, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
Peter MacNicol, “Veep”
John Mulaney, “Saturday Night Live”
Adam Sandler, “Saturday Night Live”
Rufus Sewell, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
OUTSTANDING TELEVISION MOVIE
“Bandersnatch”
“Brexit”
“Deadwood”
“King Lear”
“My Dinner with Herve”
OUTSTANDING VARIETY/TALK SERIES
“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”
“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee”
“Jimmy Kimmel Live”
“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”
“The Late Late Show with James Corden”
“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”
OUTSTANDING COMPETITION PROGRAM
“The Amazing Race”
“American Ninja Warrior”
“Nailed It”
“RuPaul’s Drag Race”
“Top Chef”
“The Voice”
OUTSTANDING HOST FOR A REALITY OR COMPETITION PROGRAM
James Corden, “The World’s Best”
Ellen DeGeneres, “Ellen’s Game of Games”
Marie Kondo, “Tidying Up With Marie Kondo”
Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman, “Making It”
RuPaul, “RuPaul’s Drag Race”
OUTSTANDING VARIETY SKETCH SERIES
“At Home with Amy Sedaris”
“Documentary Now!”
“Drunk History”
“I Love You, America with Sarah Silverman”
“Saturday Night Live”
“Who Is America?”
