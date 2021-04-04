‘Game of Thrones’ to head to Broadway

Winter is coming to the Great White Way.
A stage adaptation of “Game of Thrones” is being made for Broadway and other leading theater districts, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Set to arrive in 2023, the drama will take place during the fabled Great Tourney at Harrenhal, with franchise creator George R. R. Martin providing the story.
“The seeds of war are often planted in times of peace,” reads a statement from Martin, according to THR.
“Few in Westeros knew the carnage to come when highborn and smallfolk alike gathered at Harrenhal to watch the finest knights of the realm compete in a great tourney, during the Year of the False Spring,” he said. “It is a tourney oft referred during HBO’s ‘Game of Thrones,’ and in my novels, ‘A Song of Ice & Fire’ ... and now, at last, we can tell the whole story... on the stage.”
In addition to New York City, the “Games of Thrones” stage show will also open on the West End in London, as well as in Australia, according to THR.
Jaime Lannister and Ned Stark are among the characters reportedly expected to be featured.
In a description of the show, its creators promised to “take audiences deeper behind the scenes of a landmark event that previously was shrouded in mystery.”
“Featuring many of the most iconic and well-known characters from the series, the production will boast a story centered around love, vengeance, madness and the dangers of dealing in prophecy, in the process revealing secrets and lies that have only been hinted at until now.”
News of the upcoming production comes nearly two years after HBO’s epic “Game of Thrones” TV series concluded following eight seasons. The series won 59 Emmys out of 160 nominations during its prolific run.
The beloved franchise began with Martin’s “A Song of Ice and Fire” novels. Dominic Cooke is set to direct the stage show.
