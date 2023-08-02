Garland City Fiddlers coming to Osceola

Garland City Fiddlers

OSCEOLA — Garland City Fiddlers are the featured performers for the Aug. 6 event at the North American Fiddlers Hall of Fame and Museum at 1121 Comins Road. Garland City will play from 2 to 3 p.m. and again from 4 to 5 p.m. Musicians in the audience are invited to join the Open Jam from 3 to 4 p.m.

Garland City Fiddlers have been playing throughout the north country this summer, including performances at the Trinity Summer Concert Series in Watertown and at local libraries. This will be their first appearance at the Osceola site, although members of the group have previously appeared with other music entities.

