Garland City Fiddlers coming to Osceola

OSCEOLA — Garland City Fiddlers are the featured performers for the Aug. 6 event at the North American Fiddlers Hall of Fame and Museum at 1121 Comins Road. Garland City will play from 2 to 3 p.m. and again from 4 to 5 p.m. Musicians in the audience are invited to join the Open Jam from 3 to 4 p.m.
Garland City Fiddlers have been playing throughout the north country this summer, including performances at the Trinity Summer Concert Series in Watertown and at local libraries. This will be their first appearance at the Osceola site, although members of the group have previously appeared with other music entities.
The site is handicap accessible. The pavilion has plenty of seating, a dance floor, a brick patio with picnic tables and a children’s play area. The pavilion can be enclosed in case of inclement weather. The Hall of Fame and Museum is free and open during those times when the site is in use by the public, and at other times by appointment. Pre-packaged snacks are available in the Fiddlers Kitchen.
The performance is free. There is free parking on the left side of the shared driveway. The site is smoke free, drug free and pet free.
The NYS Old Tyme Fiddlers Assn. Concert Series is made possible by the NYS Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the NYS Legislature. For further information: www.nysotfa.com Facebook: New York State Old Tyme Fiddlers Assn.
The featured performer at the Aug. 13 concert is Zach Hirst, who will also be the Aug. 12 Kids Kamp Clinician. Kids Kamp registration deadline is Monday, Aug. 7.
