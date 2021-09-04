LIVERPOOL - The Gem and Mineral Society of Syracuse (GMSS) is celebrating its 70th anniversary with “The Replacement Show” on Sept. 25 and 26 at the Ramada Inn (formerly the Holiday Inn), 441 Electronics Parkway (NYS Thruway Exit 37), in Liverpool. This show is to replace the annual July show which was canceled in April this year due to the COVID restrictions which were to have been in place during the annual July show. The annual show will be back in 2022 at the NY State Fairgrounds on the second weekend in July. The annual show typically has over 60 retail and wholesale vendors.
On Sept. 25 and 26 “The Replacement Show” will feature 30 rock, gem, mineral, fossil, and jewelry retail vendors from around New York and surrounding states in the Ramada Inn’s Convention Center and Cotillion Room. There will be a drawing for the grand prize, an amethyst necklace designed by Jim Fowler of Fowler’s Wire Wrapping. The 25 cent Straw Draw will be held at the GMSS Club booth where people can win a tumbled polished stone or other prize on each draw. Also at the booth, there will be sluice bags available for purchase for the kids to take home and discover the enclosed minerals and fossils.
The show will run from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25, and from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 26 at the Ramada Inn. Suggested donation is $5. Scouts in uniform and children under 12 will be admitted free.
The GMSS began in March 1951. Richard Sylvester, an employee of NY Central Railroad, was tired of having to take the train to Rochester for mineral club meetings. He met with six central New York people who were also interested in geology and rockhounding, the hobby of searching for gem and mineral specimens, and formed the Syracuse group.
The GMSS Club now meets in the Ponderosa Plaza, 209 Oswego St., Suite 15, Liverpool. Meetings are held on the third Monday of most months at 7:30 p.m. They have monthly speakers who present topics related to the rockhounding hobby and geology. Visitors of all ages are always welcome. More information is available on the website: www.syracusegemsociety.com, or on Facebook: gemandmineralsyr
