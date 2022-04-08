Peter Jackson is the lord of the rings and many other things.
The Academy Award-winning director has joined the ranks of Forbes’ World’s Billionaires List.
While Tesla chief Elon Musk sits atop the list of riches, the New Zealand filmmaker made the cut for the very first time.
There were 236 new entries to the 2022 list of richest people in the world, which included 33 women, such as pop superstar Rihanna, philanthropist Melinda French Gates and Indian lifestyle retail maven Falguni Nayar.
Jackson, the mastermind behind the gargantuan “Lord of the Rings” franchise, came in at No. 1,929 of the 2,668 people on the 2022 Billionaires with a net worth of $1.5 billion, due in large part to the Nov. 21 sale of his digital visual effects studio Weta FX to Unity Software for $1.62 billion.
Founded in 1993, the Wellington, New Zealand-headquartered company has become a Hollywood heavyweight, crafting special effects for not only for Jackson’s films, but also the recent Oscar-nominated Marvel hit “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” and blockbusters such as “Avatar,” “The Jungle Book,” “The Suicide Squad” and “The Batman.” Jackson also directed the Disney+ 2021 documentary “The Beatles: Get Back.”
Jackson, 60, was named the No. 1 highest-paid entertainer of 2022 by Forbes in February.
