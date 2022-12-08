Get in the holiday spirit with family-friendly events in Oswego County

OSWEGO COUNTY - A wide variety of holiday-themed events will be held across the county in the coming weeks, offering fun for all ages. From craft fairs to tree lightings, families have plenty of opportunities to take advantage of festive events. Listed below are several holiday happenings to check out Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 10 and 11.

Kick off the weekend by participating in the Oswego YMCA Reindeer Run. In this festive run, participants can enter as individuals or as teams. Dressing in holiday gear is encouraged. The run is at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10. The cost is $25 for pre-registration or $30 on the day of the event. Registration can be completed online at https://tinyurl.com/44szr3dn or by visiting the Oswego YMCA, 265 W. First St. in Oswego.

