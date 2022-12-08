Get in the holiday spirit with family-friendly events in Oswego County

OSWEGO COUNTY - A wide variety of holiday-themed events will be held across the county in the coming weeks, offering fun for all ages. From craft fairs to tree lightings, families have plenty of opportunities to take advantage of festive events. Listed below are several holiday happenings to check out Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 10 and 11.
Kick off the weekend by participating in the Oswego YMCA Reindeer Run. In this festive run, participants can enter as individuals or as teams. Dressing in holiday gear is encouraged. The run is at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10. The cost is $25 for pre-registration or $30 on the day of the event. Registration can be completed online at https://tinyurl.com/44szr3dn or by visiting the Oswego YMCA, 265 W. First St. in Oswego.
Find some unique items for gift-giving in Oswego County. Visit the Art Association of Oswego (AAO) for its holiday sale featuring pottery, photography, ornaments, knit hats, centerpieces, wreaths and more available for purchase. The event is from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 18. AAO is located at 20 Barbara Donahue Dr., Building 30 of the Fort Ontario Complex in Oswego.
While out shopping, also stop by the winter craft show at the Minetto Fire Department, located at 12 Barrett Dr. in Minetto. From 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10, browse craft tables to find the perfect present!
Continue the weekend with a holiday performance. The Oswego Valley Snowbelters Barbershop Chorus presents its 13th Annual Christmas show at the Hall Newman Center, located at 36 New St. on the SUNY Oswego campus. The show begins at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10. Admission is $7 and children under 12 are free. Non-perishable food items will be collected at the door for the Salvation Army Food Pantry. Free desserts and beverage will be offered at intermission.
Another upcoming holiday show is “A Christmas Pageant,” presented by Oswego County Loving Education at Home, Educating Arrows and James Madison Academy. There will be two free performances. The first will be at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10 at Fulton Alliance Church, 1044 State Route. 48 in Fulton. The second performance will be at noon on Sunday, Dec. 11 at Oswego Church of Christ, 21 Churchill Rd. in Oswego.
On Sunday, Dec. 11, come to the H. Lee White Maritime Museum at 1 W. First St. Pier, Oswego, for Christmas at Sea. Visitors can view themed holiday trees and check out a model train exhibition. Santa will arrive at 2 p.m. via U.S. Coast Guard boat and will be available for visits until 3:30 p.m. Homemade cookies, punch and craft-making will be offered during the event as well, which runs from 1-4 p.m.
