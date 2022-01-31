LOWVILLE — For the first time since 2019, the Snirt Run will return in April.
The Barnes Corners Sno-Pals posted the news on Facebook on Wednesday afternoon.
“It’s official. The Snirt Run date is April 9, 2022,” the post read. “When more information is available it will be posted. Sorry that we took so long to respond, but we had to have meetings with many different agencies and the date was just finalized today.”
A meeting earlier Wednesday afternoon included representatives of the towns and villages impacted by the event; Sno-Pals President Scott Margeson; Lewis County Board of Legislators Chair Lawrence Dolhof; County Manager Ryan Piche; Legislator Joshua Leviker, R-Turin; Recreation, Forestry and Parks Department Director Jackie Mahoney; and Highway Department Superintendent Timothy Hunt.
To protect against some of the road damage that can happen if there is still frost in the ground on run day, the Sno-Pals have two possible routes planned. The final route won’t be chosen until just before the event as weather and the amount of snow on the ground will inform the decision.
“There’s a plan A and a plan B and each town has to approve their plan A (for high snow) and Plan B (for low or no snow),” Mrs. Mahoney said.
She gave credit to Mr. Margeson and the Sno-Pals for going the extra mile to ensure the race doesn’t result in any significant road or private property damage this year.
In 2019, because most of the snow had already melted by race time and frost was brought up to the surface with the heavy Snirt traffic, an estimated $300,000 in damage was caused to roads in West Turin and Montague.
Mr. Margeson and the group tried to compensate the towns for the damage. A number of discussions, with the county’s involvement, eventually resolved the issue, but this year, the club wants to take even bigger preventative steps.
“They are a great group to work with,” Mrs. Mahoney said. “They really bend over backwards to try and do everything right. Scott Margeson, he is amazing. They really do try to do their due diligence on everything. You can’t control the weather but they try to do as much as they can.”
Businesses along the Tug Hill Plateau from Barnes Corners to Constableville participate in the run, but many others around Lewis and Jefferson counties and even farther afield see a financial boon from the race, which drew about 4,800 all-terrain vehicles and their riders the last time it was held.
Towns and villages that regularly host the Snirt Run include the towns of Montague, Pinckney, Lorraine, Turin, West Turin, Lowville and Martinsburg, and the villages of Constableville and Turin.
Local accommodations are already starting to fill up. The Boondocks is full year after year with Snirt runners who book at the end of their stays for rooms the following year. Despite there being no run in 2020 or 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the hotel was completely booked for this year the moment that last year’s event was canceled.
The Snirt Run is a road-only event that requires a registration fee that all riders have ATVs or UTVs that follow the state’s registration policies.
Someone on social media who organized an event and called it “Snirt” when the official event was canceled last year is doing the same thing this year on April 23. However, that is not the official Snirt event, and Sno-Pals has reminded that social media page owner that the trademark on Snirt Run is held by the Sno-Pals.
This will be the third attempt at the 17th Snirt Run.
