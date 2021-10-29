RUSSELL — Following what he called a successful paranormal investigation this past weekend, ghost hunter Jack Vaisey plans to return to the Russell Theatre as well as various local cemeteries on Halloween night, Sunday, Oct. 31, for more spirit-seeking.
Mr. Vaisey, who runs a Tik Tok page dedicated to paranormal investigation titled “SLparanormal” and “SLparanormal2,” said more than a million people tuned in last weekend to watch him and fellow Tik Toker “Kalani the Ghost Hunter” measure ghost activity in Russell and Edwards.
On top of that, he said a handful of locals showed up while they were filming to watch their investigations.
Mr. Vaisey claimed that, during the investigation, evidence was gathered to suggest a supernatural presence in the Russell Theatre.
“We did flashlight communication, which is where you have a flashlight turned off and see if any spirits turn it on, which is exactly what happened,” he said.
“We also caught a black mass on camera which looks like an apparition,” Kalani said.
Kalani said viewers over Tik Tok could hear strange whistlings on the audio feed as well.
On Halloween, just Mr. Vaisey will return to the Russell Theatre for what he describes as scientific measurements, including K2 readings, EVPs, REM measurements. He said he will also deploy a spirit box, which he said travels through AM/FM transmissions for voices to come through over radio waves.
After he’s done at the Russell Theatre, Mr. Vaisey said he will be going to a few cemeteries, including Beech Grove in Russell, Garfield in Potsdam, and Evergreen in Canton. There, he will conduct similar scientific readings as at the theater.
Mr. Vaisey will start his paranormal investigation at 10 p.m. in the Russell Theatre, but said he will arrive outside at 9 p.m. for a meet-and-greet if local followers want to speak to him.
“It’s nice to have so much support from the local community,” he said.
For more information, visit Mr. Vaisey’s Tik Tok page “SLparanormal.”
