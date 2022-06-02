Gibby’s Irish Pub to host Paws on the Patio

OSWEGO - Gibby’s Irish Pub will host Paws on the Patio, a social gathering to benefit The Oswego County Humane Society from 1-4 p.m. on Sunday, June 5. This event is free for everyone and dog friendly. There will be raffles, music, and treats and gifts for dogs.
The Oswego County Humane Society will accept monetary donation and supplies for the pet food pantry.
Gibby’s Irish Pub is located at 8 W. Second St., Oswego.
The pet food pantry is open to low-income Oswego County residents who are in need of food and supplies for their animals. There are eligibility requirements. People can call the office at 315-207-1070 for more information.
