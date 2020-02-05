Give the gift of song

The Oswego Valley Chapter Barbershop Quartet will once again offer singing Valentines.
Package includes: Two sweetheart songs in four-part barbershop harmony, personalized card, digital picture, forever red rose and two tickets to the Barbershop Harmony Show on May 9.
They’ll deliver anywhere in the Oswego/Fulton/Mexico/Phoenix area on Feb. 14 (10 a.m.-8 p.m. and on Feb. 15 (noon-5 p.m.)
Specify delivery time within: 3 hours ($35), 1/2 hour ($40), 15 minutes ($45) or delivery same day as order ($45).
People may pay by cash or check made out to the Oswego Valley Chapter or pay and order throughovcsnowbelters.org
For more information or to arrange a delivery call 315-592-2037, email Brian.Weaver39YB@gmail.com or visit the website ovcsnowbelters.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.