Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Cloudy with showers of rain and wet snow in the morning. Morning high of 34F with temps falling to near 20. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 50%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 17F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.