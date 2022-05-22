‘Golden Girls’ cruise is calling your name for 2023

Thank you for being a friend — and thank you in advance for wearing your wigs, shoulder pads and bulky jewelry. A “Golden Girls” themed cruise is set to rock the waves in 2023.
Grab your friends and be prepared to enjoy a five-night getaway that starts off in Miami (of course) and travels to Cozumel, Mexico, April 8-12, 2023.
During your excursion at sea you’ll experience a welcoming dance party, themed trivia nights, bar crawls, 200-foot water slides, two pools, an on-board beach and more.
Prices start around $1,000 per passenger for rooms inside the ship and $2,500 for ocean view rooms, including a balcony. Suites range from $3,400 to $14,500. All packages include free drinks and admissions to all events and activities.
“I hope guests at the cruise get the most epic, amazing experience. It will be nonstop fun for the guests. We bring on entertainers, panelists and special guests,” Cindy Levine, Golden Fans at Sea Vacation Specialist said in an interview.
Packages are on sale now and require a 50% cost of cabin deposit due at booking. Be sure to tell all your own golden girls as soon as possible, get your outfits ready and be prepared to have what Sophia would definitely call a “peachy time.”
For more info, visit GoldenFansAtSea.com or send an email to Cindy Levine at clevine@dreamvacations.com.
