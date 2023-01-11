LOS ANGELES — Rebounding from a calamitous public-relations crisis sparked by a 2021 Los Angeles Times investigation, the Golden Globe Awards returned to the airwaves for the first time in two years Tuesday night.

And after months of often blistering controversy surrounding the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the small, improbably powerful group of international journalists that hands out the awards, the industry collectively signaled it is ready to forgive, if not forget, and get back to the business of receiving awards.

Tribune Wire

