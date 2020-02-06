Goo Goo Dolls band plans tour

Multiplatinum, four-time Grammy-nominated rock band Goo Goo Dolls announced a summer 2020 North American headlining tour
The announcement comes on the heels of the band’s new 12th studio album “Miracle Pill” (Warner Records), that officially arrived last September.
Tuesday, the band also released a new live concert video for “Autumn Leaves,” a track from “Miracle Pill.” The album also features pop anthem “Fearless,” which was added to the LA Dodgers in-stadium playlist last season.
Among the North American show dates are Aug. 16 at the St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview outside of Syracuse, and Aug. 21 at the Darien Lake Amphitheater in Darien Center.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. To purchase tickets, visit LiveNation.com and or Ticketmaster.com.
