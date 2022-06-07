WATERTOWN — Country and folk musician Gordon Lightfoot, one Canada’s most beloved songwriters, has been booked by the Disabled Persons Action Organization for its Car-Freshner/FX Caprara Family of Car Dealerships 2022 Summer Concert Series.
Mr. Lightfoot will perform at 7 p.m., Saturday July 16 at the Watertown High School auditorium.
Mr. Lightfoot, 83, has recorded 21 albums and has five Grammy nominations. His songs have been aired regularly for over 50 years, earning him radio singles chart positions in North America achieved by few others. His radio hits in the USA have earned five No. 1’s, five top 10’s and 13 top 40 Hits. In Canada, he has earned 16 No. 1 hits, eighteen top 10’s and 21 top 40 hits. Also in Canada, he won 17 Juno Awards — Canada’s equivalent to the Grammy Awards. He was presented the Governor General’s Award — the highest official Canadian honor, in 1997.
In 2012, the musician, who wrote tunes such as “Early Morning Rain” and “If You Could Read My Mind,” was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. Lightfoot was honored for his role in defining the folk-pop sound of the 1960’s and ‘70’s.
Cover versions of his songs have been recorded by such artists as Bob Dylan, Barbra Streisand, Elvis Presley and Johnny Cash.
Mr. Lightfoot is perhaps best known for his 1976 haunting hit song, “The Wreck Of The Edmund Fitzgerald,” which recalled the sinking of the bulk carrier SS Edmund Fitzgerald on Lake Superior in 1975. The song hit No. 2 on American Billboard charts, and No. 1 in Canada.
In 2007, Canada Post honored the artist by issuing a Gordon Lightfoot postage stamp. Mr. Lightfoot is also in the Canadian Music Hall of Fame and the Canadian Country Music Hall of Fame.
His latest album, released in 2020, is titled “Solo,” his first album in about 15 years.
Tickets for the July 16 concert go on-sale at 10 a.m. Friday. For more information on the DPAO 2022 Summer Concert Series, go to dpao.org.
On July 23, the series will present ZZ Top at the Watertown Fairgrounds Arena, in a 7 p.m. show rescheduled from last year.
Proceeds from DPAO’s Annual Concert Series provides programs and services to the 500+ families we serve with developmental disabilities in Jefferson and Lewis Counties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.