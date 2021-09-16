WATERTOWN — A piano acquired by Trinity Episcopal Church will take its music ministry to a new level, enriching not only music at the church and its annual music series but also the community.
On Sunday, the Pandolfi-Deutsch Duo kicks off the 2021-22 Trinity Concert Series, which was sidelined last year due to the pandemic.
When Thomas Pandolfi sits down in front of the piano at the church on Sunday, it won’t be in front of the 1924 Knabe, which couldn’t even hold its tuning through an entire concert, or in front of a rented piano laboriously hauled in for the event. He’ll be at the keys of Trinity’s Steinway & Sons Concert Grand 9-foot, Model-D piano, which the company calls “the overwhelming choice of the world’s greatest pianists and for anyone who demands the highest level of musical expression.”
Trinity’s music ministry has for years been investigating purchasing such an instrument, and last year, it got the chance. In March of 2019, just before the pandemic, it received a quote to acquire one. A piano committee church vestry made a plan, realizing a discount of nearly $73,000 in the offer was too good to pass up.
The Steinway Concert Grand Piano arrived at Trinity in November and fundraising is continuing for it. For the past seven years, the instrument has served as the “concert and artist” piano for Artists Pianos in East Syracuse, which represents Steinway & Sons. Its previous use included at the Thousand Islands International Piano Competition and rentals at Trinity. The instrument was completed in 2013, but is considered “new” by Steinway & Sons because it’s never been owned by anyone not associated with the company. It arrived at Trinity with a full warranty.
Kyle P. Ramey, organist and choirmaster at Trinity, said Concert Grand pianos take at least nine months to build, as more than 80% of their production is done by hand.
After the discount, Trinity paid $108,960. “We were extremely fortunate to receive that discount, as Steinway pianos are very rarely discounted more than 10%,” Mr. Ramey said.
The campaign to fund the instrument is still active, with more than half of the total amount of its cost raised.
“We are thrilled with the response so far,” Mr. Ramey said. “We have a number of people who have ‘sponsored a part of the piano,’ but equally as important are the dozens and dozens of smaller donations — less than $50,” he said. “They really make a campaign succeed, and we are especially glad so many have participated in the funding of this piano as it helps to make it what we want it to be — an instrument for everyone in the greater-Watertown area to benefit from and enjoy.”
The church’s vestry procured funding for the piano upfront and payments are being made for it as the money comes in.
Every musical instrument has its own characteristics, Mr. Ramey said.
“But this one, to my ears, is both incredibly majestic and powerful but can also be incredibly gentle and hushed,” he said. “When anyone sits down to play it, the first comment they make is how it’s like ‘playing on butter’ or ‘playing on velvet.’ By that, we mean that the action is incredibly easy to play on and it takes little effort to make sound happen.”
Mr. Ramey said Trinity’s new piano will enhance its annual music series.
“When a series is looking to book a pianist for a solo performance, their agent usually immediately asks what the instrument is,” he said. “Having a Steinway D in Watertown means that we can attract high-level performers to the series that likely would not have performed on our old piano.”
The community will also benefit, he said.
“Local players and students also have a concert grand to use,” Mr. Ramey said. “We’ve already booked two recording sessions on the piano and are getting interest from piano teachers to have studio recitals here.” All of that is done free of charge.
“It’s one of the ways that this instrument provides outreach to our community,” Mr. Ramey said. “When a performer plays on a great piano, they simply play better. The instrument becomes part of what they are doing and isn’t a distraction. This is also true when another instrument plays with piano accompaniment. The whole program just works better.”
The 1924 Knabe piano was moved to the church’s parish hall, where it will be used for events and rehearsals.
Subscriptions for the annual Trinity Music Series are selling quickly, Mr. Ramey said, because people are craving the live music it provides. But there will be changes this year due to the continuing pandemic.
“COVID has changed the way we operate in so many ways,” Mr. Ramey said. “Subscribers now have the same seat for an entire season, and our ticketing program automatically adds social distance. Most importantly, we are able to get back to live music again.”
New this year, is a four-concert piano series inspired by the Steinway. It runs concurrently with the regular series, now called the “Classic Series.”
“People can purchase subscriptions to the classic series, the piano series or the entire series,” Mr. Ramey said. “Subscriptions save people up to 35 percent off door prices, and many have been sold. People are so excited to get back to live performances.”
To kick off the Classic Series at 3 p.m. Sunday, Mr. Pandolfi and Lindsay Deutsch, on violin, will perform masterpieces by the “rock stars of yesteryear “ such as Bach and Beethoven and draw parallels to the entertainers that audiences grew up with including Frank Sinatra, Elton John and Billy Joel. Their concerts are spiced with humor and history.
7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15 The Rastrelli Cello Quartet
This unusual quartet has been entertaining audiences since 2002. The quartet will present “Brahms to Beatles.”
7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29 Steinway Dedicatory Concert
This concert will feature pianist Michael Noble, who holds doctoral and masters degrees from the Yale School of Music. Since his first recital at the age of six, he has won prizes in numerous competitions. He has performed in renowned venues, including Carnegie Hall, Orchestra Hall in Minneapolis, the Museum of the History of Polish Jews in Warsaw and the National Academy for the Performing Arts of Trinidad and Tobago.
3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14 Konrad Paszkudaki Jazz Trio
The focus of the trio is on standards and tunes collectively known as The Great American Song Book. Pianist Konrad Paszkudaki was raised in western Australia by Polish parents but his musical affinity and passion for swingin’ American jazz revealed itself early on.
3 p.m. SUnday, dec. 12 A Backtrack Vocals Christmas
This five-person a cappella group from New York City has appeared on NBC, Fox and PBS. This concert will feature their renditions of secular and seasonal favorites.
3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 16 Marches & Dances for Organ
Mr. Ramey will present a solo concert in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Hill, Norman and Beard pipe organ at the church.
7 p.m. Feb. 26 Gloriosa Piano Trio
This trio is driven by lush violin-and-cello melodies. Its carefully crafted thematic programs have appealed to diverse audiences around the country.
3 p.m. Sunday, March 20 The Moanin’ Frogs
This Russian-based group, a saxophone sextet, is rooted in the classical tradition and theater of the American vaudeville show and are redefining what chamber music can be.
3 p.m. Sunday, April 3 Seraph Brass & Organ
This ensemble draws from a roster of America’s top female brass players. They will be joined by organist Mr. Ramey.
3 p.m. Sunday, May 1 Watertown Music Viva
For the 10th anniversary of the local choir, this concert will feature its favorites from past seasons along with some new tunes for it. It has performed from many of the greatest a cappella compositions from the 16th to 21st centuries.
The piano series
The four concerts in the series:
3 p.m. Dec. 18 — Mr. Ramey and Chris Hyde Hall will present “Christmas Music for Piano, Four Hands.”
3 p.m. Feb. 13 — Lyric soprano Clancy Cox will join award-winning pianist Noah Landers.
3 p.m. April 10 — Brian Preston, a leader in the Rochester music community, will perform.
3 p.m. May 15 — Robert Auler, a pianist who has performed on six continents and who has collaborated with many top composers, will perform.
-----------------------------
The details
n WHAT: 2021-2022 Trinity Concert Series.
n WHEN: The 14-concert Classic Series begins Sunday with the Pandolfi-Deutsch Duo and concludes May 1 with Watertown Music Viva. Concerts in the Piano Series are Dec. 18, Feb. 13, April 10 and May 15. Individual tickets for concerts in the Classic Series range from $12 to $30. The Oct. 29 Steinway Dedicatory Concert is free to attend. Tickets for the Piano Series range from $12 to $20 per concert. The Oct. 29 Steinway dedicatory concert is free and not an official part of the subscription season.
n SUBSCRIPTIONS: Many packages are available, including a season discount that saves up to 35% off single-ticket prices. There are also “Flex Passes,” where patrons can attend 6, 7 or 8 concerts at discounted price. Tickets in certain tiers are always free for students, K through college. Otherwise, there is a charge of $2 and $3.
n OF NOTE: All tickets this year will be assigned a specific seat number.
n MORE INFO: To see all ticket options and to order, go to trinityconcerts.org
n PIANO FUND: To make a donation, go to wdt.me/trinitysteinway
