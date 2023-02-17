CANTON — A project that lay dormant in Barbara M. Burdick’s closet for 20 years will come to life as a musical play produced by the Grasse River Players.
“It is a musical intended for young audiences,” Mrs. Burdick said. “I hope it will be amusing enough for adults to enjoy. The actors are enjoying it.”
The musical is directed by Vania Falen and based on a Ukrainian folktale called “The Mitten,” Mrs. Burdick said.
“It has lots of animals and fun music and is about an hour long,” she said.
“The Cozy Mitten” will have eight matinee performances during Canton’s Winterfest at St. Lawrence University’s Black Box Theater. Shows will be at 1 and 4 p.m. on Feb. 11, 12, 18 and 19.
Tickets are $5 for children and $10 for adults.
“Because of its Ukrainian background, we’re hoping we get enough ticket sales to pay all the bills and then be able to give a donation to the World Central Kitchens that feed the people in Ukraine during this war,” Mrs. Burdick said.
Families attending will receive a book based on the same story.
The play is filled with songs and dance and audience interaction, Mrs. Burdick said.
“We are hoping young kids will get up and dance with us at least once during the show,” she said.
Mrs. Burdick, a long-time music educator in Canton, wrote the play, the lyrics and the music.
“I took the folktale and turned it into a script with lots of music. There is much more singing than there is spoken word,” she said.
She said each character has their own personality and, therefore, style of music.
There are 14 people in the cast, including three children and a pit orchestra with piano, flute and percussion.
This is Mrs. Burdick’s first time writing a musical.
She began playing around with the tale of “The Mitten” 20 years ago as an educational project but ran into some problems and put it away.
When she found it in the closet last spring, she saw the timeliness in the tale and decided to give it another shot.
“So, I hired myself a composition teacher, Paul Siskind, and he helped me take it to a simple melody with a few chords to the complete arrangement,” she said.
The Grasse River Players had been sidelined since the COVID-19 pandemic struck and were looking for something to do for the Canton Chamber of Commerce’s Winterfest and decided “The Cozy Mitten” would fit the theme.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.