GRB Quirk’s Players to present “Noises Off” Oct. 24-26

FULTON - G. Ray Bodley High School’s (GRB) Quirk’s Players will soon present comedic performances of “Noises Off” for their annual fall production.
The PG-13 rated show is sure to bring laughs and create memories for attendees as they follow the story of adventures in theater. By Michael Frayn, “Noises Off” is a play-within-a-play which allows the audience to witness the production of ‘Nothing On’ through dress rehearsal, an opening performance and a show at the end of an interesting run.
The cast and crew of the GRB production would like to extend an invitation to attend to their classmates, Fulton City School District teaching staff and administrators, as well as the greater Fulton and theater communities. The 7:30 p.m. performances Oct. 24 to Oct. 26, and a 2 p.m. Oct. 26 show, will take place in GRB’s auditorium, 6 William Gillard Drive, Fulton. Tickets will be available at the door, at $8 for adults and $7 for senior citizens and children under age 12.
“Noises Off” is directed by Tom Briggs, with Rob Lescarbeau as assistant director. The show is presented by arrangement with Samuel French, Inc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.