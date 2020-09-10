OSWEGO - iHeartOswego and iHeart Corp will sponsor a photo contest this fall to celebrate the Greater Oswego/Fulton area.
“Normally we have the wonderful photo contest through the Oswego County Historians and displayed at the Oswego County Fair. COVID-19 has taken so much away from us this year, that we felt we could create a scaled down version of it for the fall,” said Victoria Gailinas, volunteer coordinator for the event.
Participants can submit pictures of landscapes, nature and people. All entries must be received by Oct. 18.
The are looking for photos from the following cities and towns: Fulton, Oswego, Scriba, Hannibal, Minetto, town of Oswego, Volney, New Haven and Mexico.
First, second and honorable mention ribbons will be awarded.
All winning photos will be featured on the iHeartOswego.com website. All submitted photos will be featured in the iHeartOswego.com and iHeartFultonNY.com photo gallery. For complete contest rules and instructions on submitting photos, visit www.iHeartOswego.com/photo-contest.
