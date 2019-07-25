Grit N Grace to perform in Central Square

CENTRAL SQUARE - The Central Square Concerts in the Park (presented by Project Bloom) have announced that Grit N Grace, sponsored by Oswego Hospital, will perform for free from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 31 at Goettel Community Park in Central Square.
Grit N Grace is Central New York’s country variety band playing music of the following artist/bands: Miranda Lambert, Blake Shelton, AC/DC, Little Big Town, Cheap Trick, Sara Evans, The Cars, Allman Brothers, Gretchen Wilson, The Who, Carrie Underwood, Dixie Chicks, Dierks Bentley, Johnny Cash, Kid Rock, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Trick Pony, The Band Perry, Rascal Flatts, Darius Rucker, Luke Bryan, Big & Rich, Lady Antebellum, Allison Alison Krauss, Martina McBride, Florida-Georgia Line, The Henningsens, Alan Jackson, Taylor Swift, No Doubt, Chris Young, Jason Aldean, Patsy Cline, Vince Gill, The Doors, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, Stevie Nicks, Pistol Annies, ZZ Top and more.
Staff from the Central Square Medical Center will be at the park to answer questions regarding the services offered at the facility. The Lions Club and Central Square Boy Scouts will sell refreshments and Project Bloom will have their 50/50 raffle.
The following sponsors make this concert series possible; (Platinum Level) Fulton Savings Bank, village of Central Square, (Gold Level) Oswego Health, Pathfinder Bank, (Silver Level) Acropolis Pizza, C. S. Community Church, Divine Mercy Parish, Kruising Knights Auto Club, Marino’s Italian Restaurant, “R” Diner, Sanjer Storage, Winter Harbor Marina, (Bronze Level) Anonymous Donors, C. S. Teacher’s Association, Curves, Dave’s Equipment Center, First Universalist Church of Central Square and Square Deal Liquors.
Bring a lawn chair and come out and enjoy the music and support these great community groups.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.