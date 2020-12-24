Guided nature programs resume at the Amboy 4-H Environmental Education Center

AMBOY - The Amboy 4-H Environmental Education Center will offer guided nature programs to families this winter season. These family programs will be an hour and a half long and explore the facility’s woodland. Snowshoes may be worn if the snow load allows for it. The facility has snowshoes for participants to borrow. Participants are encouraged to dress warmly and in layers. If there is a scarcity of snow, attendees will go on a winter boot wander.
For the purpose of these programs, a family is defined as individuals living in the same household. A $20 minimum fee covers a family group up to four people. Each additional person is $5 up to a maximum of eight people.
Families should call Linda Brosch, 4-H Team Coordinator, to arrange for their personal guided program at 315-963-7286 ext. 400. The Amboy 4-H Environmental Educational Center is located on State Route 183, between Routes 13 and 69 in eastern Oswego County. For information about the facility and its programming, call the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County 4-H Office at 315‑963‑7286.
