AMBOY - The Amboy 4-H Environmental Education Center will present several guided snowshoe hikes this month, including a moonlit hike. The first will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 16. Educators will go over the basics of snowshoes, then the group will head out on their hike.
On Saturday, Jan. 21, The Paul and Theresa Schoeck Education Building will be open from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. for nature lovers of all ages to stop in and explore the facility. Educators will be on-site and lead the guided snowshoe hike at noon. Snowshoes will be available to borrow during the hours of 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
Visit the center at 6 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27 for a moonlit hike through the woods. Nature educators will guide attendees on a snowshoe hike under the first quarter moon (half-moon) through the woodlands.
If there is not enough snow to snowshoe, the groups will go out for a winter hike and learn about winter ecology. Dress appropriately for whatever the weather may be. Wearing winter boots or winter shoes that are flat are recommended so they can easily be strapped in. Feel free to bring own snowshoes or borrow the center’s - there is no additional fee to use the facility’s snowshoes.
These programs are designed for nature lovers of all ages; anyone from individuals or families of 10 are encouraged to attend. All youth must be accompanied by an adult. The fee for these programs is $4 per person, or $12 for a family. Children under the age of three are free. Preregistration is requested. For more information and to register, visit http://thatscooperativeextension.org/events.
The Amboy 4-H Environmental Education Center is located at 748 State Route 183 in eastern Oswego County, between Routes 13 and 69 near Williamstown. More information about the Amboy 4-H Environmental Educational Center and its programming, can be found at http://thatscooperativeextension.org/amboy-4-h-environmental-education-center, or by calling the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County 4-H Office at 315‑963‑7286. Contact the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County office if people have any special needs.
