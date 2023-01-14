AMBOY - The Amboy 4-H Environmental Education Center will present several guided snowshoe hikes this month, including a moonlit hike. The first will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 16. Educators will go over the basics of snowshoes, then the group will head out on their hike.

On Saturday, Jan. 21, The Paul and Theresa Schoeck Education Building will be open from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. for nature lovers of all ages to stop in and explore the facility. Educators will be on-site and lead the guided snowshoe hike at noon. Snowshoes will be available to borrow during the hours of 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

