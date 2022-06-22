CRANBERRY LAKE — A Cranberry Lake native who’s now a nationally touring musician will return home to perform a free show on July 31 at the Clifton Community Pavilion.
Jonathan Foster is embarking on a national solo acoustic tour. By the end of 2022, he will have played over 150 shows. He says coming home to perform is special to him.
“That show is pretty special to me. It’s a homecoming, hometown show we’ve been doing a number of years,” Mr. Foster said. “It’s always great to be back in Cranberry Lake and see many familiar faces and my family, too.”
He performs music in the folk/Americana vein, sometimes reminiscent of Willie Nelson or Bob Dylan. A lot of his inspiration comes from at home in the Adirondacks. For example, Mr. Foster’s latest single, “The Mountain Echo,” is named after the yearbook at his alma mater, Clifton-Fine Central School.
“I always get these ideas when I’m driving and I can’t really do anything with it for a while,” he said. “(The Mountain Echo) just came out, came together. I was really happy with it. It’s just a nostalgic thing.”
One of his first singles, “Sam” from his 2013 debut album “Sabbatical,” is inspired by local musician Sam Bragon, who died in the early 1980s.
“He was a bit of a local legend back then,” Mr. Foster said, adding that Mr. Bragon had a camp on Buck Island, which his family still maintains.
Mr. Foster’s tours have taken him around the country to interesting locales that more famous musicians might not ordinarily come across. On Tuesday and Wednesday, he did two shows in Laramie, Wyoming. in two very different settings. Tuesday night was in the Buckhorn Bar and Saloon, “sort of a Wild West atmosphere,” he said.
“There’s even a bullethole in the backing behind the bar from an event as recent as the ’70s,” Mr. Foster said with a chuckle. Wednesday night’s concert was at The Great Untamed, a local meadery with what he described as a more calm “sit-and-listen” atmosphere.
In addition to interesting spots around the United States, Mr. Foster has played regularly in Lake Placid and Tupper Lake.
Mr. Foster graduated from Clifton-Fine Central in 1997. He earned a biology degree from SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry in Syracuse. In addition to his artistic pursuits, he’s a biologist running his own consulting company out of Redding, California.
“My primary focus is in wetland ecology and wildlife biology,” Mr. Foster said.
Anyone who wants to listen to or buy his music can go to his Bandcamp page at www.jonathanfoster.bandcamp.com or his website at www.jonathanfostermusic.com. Bandcamp pays some of the highest royalties to artists out of many online music services.
The Friends of the Clifton Community Library are supporting the free July 31 show.
