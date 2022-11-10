H. Lee White Maritime Museum offers Holiday workshop for kids this Sunday

OSWEGO - Pictured from left are: Aaron O’Brien, Ainsley Wallace and Colin Wallace decorating their gingerbread ornaments at a previous gingerbread craft workshop. Children will decorate an ornament for themselves and one for a museum tree, listen to a holiday story, and have an opportunity to visit with Freddy the Parrot. This free program will be held from 2-3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13. Attendees are encouraged to bring a dry or canned good to be donated to a local food pantry. This activity is appropriate for ages three and up. Refreshments served. Contact the museum to make a reservation at (315) 342-0480 or shop hlwmm.org.
