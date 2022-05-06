Hailey Bieber hospitalized, treated after ‘mini-stroke’
Hailey Bieber underwent a heart procedure after suffering a “very scary incident” last month that left her hospitalized, she shared in a new video.
The model said she experienced a transient ischemic attack, which is often referred to as a mini-stroke, on March 10 while she has having breakfast with her husband, pop star Justin Bieber.
Doctors believe the transient ischemic attack was the result of Bieber recently having COVID, traveling back and forth to Paris, and having begun birth-control pills despite previously suffering from migraines.
She described it as “a perfect storm that led to me having a small blot clot.”
Bieber didn’t say where they were when the incident occurred, but said a doctor was present. She was later hospitalized, and underwent a series of tests.
The blood clot managed to travel to her brain, Bieber said, because she had a small opening in her heart. She has since undergone a procedure to close the opening.
“I’m recovering really well, really fast,” Bieber said.
The model — who is the daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin — has been married to Justin Bieber since 2018.
