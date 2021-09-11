Hall of fame inductee Jackie Hobbs to play in Osceola

OSCEOLA - Jackie Hobbs, a NYS inductee of the International Fiddlers Hall of Fame, will present a free concert at the Hall of Fame and Museum from 2-5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 12. The museum site at 1121 Comins Road in Osceola includes a pavilion that can be enclosed in case of bad weather, a brick patio with picnic tables, a children’s play area, and the Fiddlers Kitchen. All are handicapped accessible.
Hobbs was raised near Osceola, where her grandmother Alice Clemens co-founded the New York State Old Tyme Fiddler’s Association and the North American Fiddlers Hall of Fame and Museum. From the age of five, Hobbs learned fiddle from her grandmother, whose nickname was “Queen of the New York State Fiddlers”, traveling with Clemens to many of her appearances throughout the Northeast and Ontario Canada. In addition to bolstering her grandmother’s legacy, Hobbs has learned tunes that were played by her great-great uncles and their father, Levi Colvin. Hobbs has been honored as a Tradition Bearer by the Genesee Country Museum in Mumford. She is the 2002 NYS Fiddler Inductee to the Fiddler Hall of Fame.
A long-time member of the board of directors of the Hall of Fame, her influence is felt at many of the events and performances at the International Fiddlers Museum. Hobbs teaches music at Sandy Creek Central School. She performs throughout the area, often with the Clemens Tradition musical group.
Parking at the museum site is free on the museum side of the shared driveway. There is no smoking and no pets allowed. Ample seating is available in the covered pavilion, as well as at the picnic tables. A dance floor in the pavilion is open to all.
Vist www.nysotfa.com or Facebook: New York State Old Tyme Fiddlers Assn. for more information.
