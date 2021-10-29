LOWVILLE — Halloween Towne will be returning to the village Saturday, Oct. 30, in a modified format.
Hosted by local businesses and organizations there will be a variety of activities for young and old alike including a story walk, costume contest, games and trick-or-treating. On Saturday, there will also be a party for adults at the Elks lodge.
According to the Facebook event page, activities include:
n STORY WALK
10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Lowville Free Library, 5387 Dayan St. The Storywalk and crafts will be in the green space next to the library parking lot. All of the library’s Storywalk locations and events this year are funded by a grant from the Lewis County Youth Bureau. The StoryWalk Project was created by Anne Ferguson of Montpelier, Vt, and was developed in collaboration with the Kellogg-Hubbard Library.
n LAKE EFFECT TECH COSTUME CONTEST
Noon to 2 p.m.
Lake Effect Tech, 7567 S. State St. One winner will be selected for each of three categories: Best Overall Costume, Best Group/Family, and Best Homemade. To enter visit Lake Effect Tech’s link for the contest during the event (https://www.facebook.com/events/1373332209736600). Upload a photo entry, stating the category. Share the contest’s Facebook event on your Facebook timeline. Winners will be drawn following the closure of Halloween Towne, with prizes to be determined.
n FIRE DEPARTMENT OPEN HOUSE
Noon to 2 p.m.
The Lowville Fire Department, 5420 The Parkway. Open house — A fire truck will also be on display out front of the fire hall and a firefighter will hand out free plastic helmets and candy. Children will also be able to spray a water hose.
n CHILDREN’S GAMES AT THE VFW
Noon to 2 p.m.
Lewis County Memorial Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6912, 7744 W. State St. Children’s games with candy prizes. Children will also have the opportunity to color and decorate pages from an “American Heroes” coloring book. The post will distribute the creations to veterans at the post and in the nursing home on Veterans’ Day.
n TRICK-OR-TREATING TIME
Noon to 2 p.m.
Self-guided trick-or-treating at locations featured on the Halloween Towne map. Locations include: American Legion Post 162, Cafe Z, Dollar General, Drift Day Spa, Good Morning Realty, Homes Realty of Northern New York, Jeb’s Restaurant, JRECK Subs of Lowville, Judge’s Quarters Bed and Breakfast, Lake Effect Tech, Lowville Farmers Co-Op, Lowville Fire Department, Lowville Food Mart, Lowville Free Library, Mike’s Appliance, Quality Rentals and Sales, Tony Harper’s Pizza and Clam Shack, Tops Friendly Markets, and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6912.
OTHER AREA EVENTS ALSO HAPPENING:
n HALLOWEEN PARTY
8 p.m. to midnight
Lowville Elks 1605, 5600 Shady Ave.: Costume contest with special guest judge Amber Skyy. Cash prizes for individual, couple and group categories. DJ entertainment planned. Open to ages 18 and older. Admission $10 per person or $5 with a nonperishable food item to be donated to the Lowville Food Pantry.
This year’s Halloween Towne is sponsored by the following Gold Level sponsors: State Farm - Tom Spaulding, Mike’s Appliances, Quality Rentals and Sales, Homes Realty of Northern New York, JRECK Subs of Lowville, Lake Effect Tech, Lowville Farmers Co-Op, Lowville Food Mart, Gary’s Restaurant, William C. Brown and Son Inc., LinkingLewisCounty.com, Judge’s Quarters Bed and Breakfast, Jeb’s Restaurant, Tony Harper’s Pizza and Clam Shack, Tops Friendly Markets.
For updates and more information visit https://www.facebook.com/events/402625234815490?active_tab=about.
