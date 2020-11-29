‘Hamilton’ Broadway performer, Oswego alum to perform Dec. 2

OSWEGO - Artswego and the Ke-nekt’ Chamber Music Series will present SUNY Oswego alumnus and Broadway performer Tamar Greene, in a special live virtual concert titled “What is a Legacy” at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2.
Greene’s performance for his alma mater will feature songs that reflect the substantial impact on the African American presence in theater, including “Rain” from “Once on This Island”; an original arrangement of “Make Them Hear You” from “Ragtime”; and an original song titled “In My Arms.”
A question-and-answer session will follow his performance.
The 2009 SUNY Oswego graduate currently holds the role of George Washington in the Broadway company of “Hamilton.” In 2018, he was part of the first national tour and North American premiere of “Love Never Dies,” Andrew Lloyd Webber’s sequel to “Phantom of the Opera.”
As a proud first-generation American, born of Jamaican and British parents, Greene is a versatile artist whose musical passions mirror his eclectic background. As a writer, arranger, classical pianist and an opera singer, he draws much of his inspiration from classical music, reggae, rhythm and blues, hip hop, blues and jazz.
When Greene saw the hip-hop-infused “Hamilton” in previews in July 2015, he decided he had to be part of it.
“As a kid from the Caribbean, I grew up knowing the struggle of an immigrant family and what it means to be part of America,” Greene recalled. “All the while I was watching ‘Hamilton,’ I was thinking: This musical would show my family why I must do what I do.”
Todd Graber of Oswego’s music faculty remembers being highly impressed when he discovered Greene’s vocal range and ability.
“Tamar’s voice is amazing -- large, clear, expressive, musical and beautiful,” Graber said. “Broadway will always have a place for ‘legit’ voices, and his is that! Honestly, I thought he’d have a good chance in opera, but it didn’t surprise me when he began getting cast in non-operatic shows.”
Tickets, available via tickets.oswego.edu, are free for SUNY Oswego students; $8 for SUNY Oswego faculty, staff and alumni; and $10 for the general public (per household stream). A streaming link will be sent via email within three days of the performance.
The streaming technology services are produced by Entertainment Engineering Collective.
For more information on performing arts events at SUNY Oswego, visit oswego.edu/artswego.
